Housing foundation raises money with trap shoot at Portland Gun Club

Hundreds of people came together at the Portland Gun Club Friday to help raise money for an organization that builds homeless shelter space.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The annual Home Builders Foundation Trap Shoot has happened every year since 2005.

The annual Home Builders Foundation Trap Shoot has happened every year since 2005.

The shoot raises funds to help the foundation build safe and dignified shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

Brenda Ketah, executive director for Home Builders, says the trap shoot is a good fit for the people involved.

“A lot of the builders and remodelers, they’re shooters and they’re hunters, so for them to be able to take time, especially because this is the start of hunting season, they don’t miss this event,” Ketah says. “There’s people who’ve been here every single year for 19 years. They love it and it’s a great way to raise money at the same time.”

The Home Builders Foundation houses about 700 people every year.

