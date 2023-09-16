Man arrested after breaking E Portland Precinct windows with rock: Police

Man arrested after breaking East Precinct windows with rock: Portland police
Man arrested after breaking East Precinct windows with rock: Portland police(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man is charged with felony criminal mischief after breaking several windows in the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct building early Saturday.

According to PPB, just after midnight, two officers heard banging noises on the front doors of the building at 737 Southeast 106th Avenue. They found a suspect using a large rock to shatter the glass.

The suspect ran, but was quickly caught by police, PPB said.

Keith Ryan Morris, with no known address but had identification from the state of Arkansas, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape and a probation detainer.

Police found three large panel windows destroyed, and a large rock on the sidewalk that had broken into two pieces.

The broken windows were covered with plywood, and the cost of the damage is not yet determined, PPB said.

