Not as hot today with even cooler temperatures ahead this week

Shower chance on Wednesday
Warm weekend, cooler midweek
Warm weekend, cooler midweek(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning,

What a day we had yesterday! The official high we reached was 95 in Portland! If that was just too hot for you, I have good new, day will be cooler with highs in the upper 80s. If this is still to warm for you, don’t worry, Sunday will be even cooler dropping down into the upper 70s. Once we hit Monday the high pressure will shift eastward and increase our onshore flow. This give us even cooler temperatures in the mid-70s. We will hang out in the low to mid-70s through midweek then warm back into the upper 70s to low 80s by next Friday.

Overnight temperatures will be on the warm side through the weekend in the upper 50s. As the upper level low digs in and passes over this week we’ll see our lows cool back into the low 50s, average right now is 54, then warm back to average by Friday.

An upper level low moves over Tuesday and Wednesday. This helps with the cooler temperatures and gives us a shower chance. Then Thursday it is back to dry and mild weather.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem
Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem
Wx Blog
Summer recap, plus hints of a wetter pattern ahead
PPS passes out Deterra bags
Portland schools pass out thousands of drug deactivation bags
Security guard stabs man in back after NE Portland fight: Multnomah Co. DA
Security guard stabs man in back after fight in NE Portland: Multnomah Co. DA
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care

Latest News

Portland's Forecast
No more hot weather in sight, but still warm and mainly sunny this weekend
Here's your evening weather forecast for Friday, September 15, 2023.
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/15)
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Friday, September 15, 2023.
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/15)
7-day forecast
Sunny and hot day