Portland Public Schools and teachers union declare dead end

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers declared an impasse on Friday, union president Angela Bonilla said.

Both sides have a final offer period of the next seven days. If no agreement is reached, there will be a 30 day “cooling off” period in which a notice can be issued, but the earliest a strike can occur is on Oct 22.

“Today was disappointing for us, but also for our students and families,” PPS chief of staff Jonathan Garcia said. “The Portland Association of Teachers has offered no counter proposals and yet declare impasse. This was particularly surprising given their commitment to finding resolution.”

There has not been an official strike vote yet.

