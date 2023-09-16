PPS tests out new weapons detection system at high school football game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools tested a new weapons detections system at a high school football game Friday night.

Before kickoff of the football game between the McDaniel Mountain Lions and the Lincoln Cardinals at 6 p.m., students, families and staff entered through two portable Opengate pillars to test the weapons detection system.

Last spring, following increases of safety concerns, the PPS superintendent put together a safety and security task force to review how to handle safety.

That group made 13 recommendations to the school board, and one of them was to pilot a roving weapons detection system at key entry points of major high school events.

Everyone attending Friday’s game at McDaniel High School will simply walk through the pillars and if a weapon is detected, alarms and other signals will alert security staff. If that happens, a second screening will be performed.

FOX 12 talked to students when the new system was announced. They say that safety is a big concern for them.

“It’s definitely stressful and it definitely affects the student body,” said Oscar, junior at Franklin High School.

The school district is encouraging families to ask questions if they have them and offer feedback about the weapons detection system.

The district is also hoping this will not discourage people from coming to the game and cheering on McDaniel and Lincoln and taking part in this important demonstration.

