Shirtless man tries to break into Gresham apartment; Stopped by man with stun gun

A man is facing charges after police say he tried to break into a Gresham apartment early Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing charges after police say he tried to break into a Gresham apartment early Friday morning.

Gresham police say it happened just after 6 a.m. on West Powell Boulevard near Hollydale Elementary School.

According to police, a man living the complex saw suspect, who was not wearing a shirt, trying to break into another unit.

SEE ALSO: Kidnapping suspect arrested at Hood River hotel

The man living at the complex confronted the suspect with a stun gun. The suspect responded by coming at him with a knife.

The man used his stun gun and then ran back into his own apartment while his large dog scared away the suspect. No one was cut by the knife.

Using a drone, police tracked down and found the shirtless suspect, identified as 31-year-old Roshawn Garrett.

Police said they believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

SEE ALSO: Security guard stabs man in back after fight in NE Portland: Multnomah Co. DA

Garrett is facing charges of burglary, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue boat stolen from PF&R
Suspect in custody after stealing PF&R fire boat, leading authorities on chase down Columbia River
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
Person, pet found dead after fire destroys house in NW Portland
KPTV file image
Kaiser Permanente workers vote to authorize strike
KPTV file image
Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi-truck in Marion County
Semi Truck
Pedestrian killed after being run over by semi-truck near Chehalis

Latest News

man arrested in Gresham attempted break in
Shirtless man tries to break into Gresham apartment; Stopped by man with stun gun
Hundreds of people came together at the Portland Gun Club Friday to help raise money for an...
Housing foundation raises money with trap shoot at Portland Gun Club
Students and teaches fight the heat
Students, teachers at Ida B. Wells High School says classroom temperatures frustrating
FILE
Fish and Wildlife Commission bans coyote killing contests