Shirtless man tries to break into Gresham apartment; Stopped by man with stun gun

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is facing charges after police say he tried to break into a Gresham apartment early Friday morning.

Gresham police say it happened just after 6 a.m. on West Powell Boulevard near Hollydale Elementary School.

According to police, a man living the complex saw suspect, who was not wearing a shirt, trying to break into another unit.

The man living at the complex confronted the suspect with a stun gun. The suspect responded by coming at him with a knife.

The man used his stun gun and then ran back into his own apartment while his large dog scared away the suspect. No one was cut by the knife.

Using a drone, police tracked down and found the shirtless suspect, identified as 31-year-old Roshawn Garrett.

Police said they believe he was under the influence of drugs at the time.

Garrett is facing charges of burglary, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.

