Acclaimed SE Portland restaurant wins award from Bon Appetit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s most acclaimed restaurant Kann has nabbed another award, putting the Rose City on the map.

Last week, Bon Appetit Magazine included Kann and its sister bar Sousòl in its annual guide to America’s best restaurants.

The southeast Haitian restaurant is now known across the country for its great food and almost impossible to get reservations.

Bon Appetit credited top chef Gregory Gourdet for “pouring his heart into the food.”

