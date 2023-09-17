Acclaimed SE Portland restaurant wins award from Bon Appetit

Portland’s most acclaimed restaurant Kann has nabbed another award, putting the Rose City on the map.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Last week, Bon Appetit Magazine included Kann and its sister bar Sousòl in its annual guide to America’s best restaurants.

The southeast Haitian restaurant is now known across the country for its great food and almost impossible to get reservations.

Bon Appetit credited top chef Gregory Gourdet for “pouring his heart into the food.”

