Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables

A man is wanted after he was caught on camera breaking into a car at a dog park in the Cooper Mountain area of Beaverton Saturday afternoon.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after he was caught on camera breaking into a car at a dog park in the Cooper Mountain area of Beaverton Saturday.

The victim said he was with his girlfriend at the Winkelman Dog Park.

His dashcam captured footage of the break-in that happened around 2:30 p.m. It appears to show a man getting into and out of his car within 15 seconds.

The suspect stole a purse, keys, a wallet, and credit and ID cards. The victims found their belongings on the side of the road, but the wallet was empty.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was driving a white Hyundai SUV and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

