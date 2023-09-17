Cooling trend begins, but staying mainly dry

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a beautiful day out there on Saturday! Still quite a bit warmer than average for mid-September, but high temperatures were much more reasonable today in the mid 80s. Portland’s official high temperature was 85 degrees.

A bit more of a westerly push Sunday will cool our temperatures even more and bring in some high, thin clouds. Highs around Portland will be in the mid to upper 70s. The cooling trend continues through Wednesday as the trough digs in deeper. Shower chances are still looking rather weak for the western valleys on Wednesday, but it’s possible we get a sprinkle late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Central and northeastern Oregon has the best shot at seeing some rain this week, with decent shower chances in those areas Thursday and Friday. Northeast Oregon could see a quarter to a half inch of rain in that 48-hour window.

Meanwhile, if you’re west of the Cascades, more pleasant and sunny weather is on tap late in the week as high pressure takes over once again. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday through Saturday, with cool overnight lows in the 50s. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather!

