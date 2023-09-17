Cooling trend begins, but staying mainly dry

Back in the 70s to wrap up the weekend
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a beautiful day out there on Saturday! Still quite a bit warmer than average for mid-September, but high temperatures were much more reasonable today in the mid 80s. Portland’s official high temperature was 85 degrees.

A bit more of a westerly push Sunday will cool our temperatures even more and bring in some high, thin clouds. Highs around Portland will be in the mid to upper 70s. The cooling trend continues through Wednesday as the trough digs in deeper. Shower chances are still looking rather weak for the western valleys on Wednesday, but it’s possible we get a sprinkle late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Central and northeastern Oregon has the best shot at seeing some rain this week, with decent shower chances in those areas Thursday and Friday. Northeast Oregon could see a quarter to a half inch of rain in that 48-hour window.

Meanwhile, if you’re west of the Cascades, more pleasant and sunny weather is on tap late in the week as high pressure takes over once again. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday through Saturday, with cool overnight lows in the 50s. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; People living nearby told to ‘shelter in...
3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem
Delays, detour on on I-5 South after crash north of Salem
Wx Blog
Summer recap, plus hints of a wetter pattern ahead
Security guard stabs man in back after NE Portland fight: Multnomah Co. DA
Security guard stabs man in back after fight in NE Portland: Multnomah Co. DA

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/16)
Warm weekend, cooler midweek
Not as hot today with even cooler temperatures ahead this week
Portland's Forecast
No more hot weather in sight, but still warm and mainly sunny this weekend
Here's your evening weather forecast for Friday, September 15, 2023.
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/15)