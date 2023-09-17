House burns in SE Portland

Investigators are working to figure out what started an early morning house fire in southeast Portland on Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to calls just after 4 a.m. at Southeast 80th Avenue and Bybee Boulevard.

They arrived to find flames coming from the roof and back of the house.

The house sits down a long, narrow driveway which made it hard for crews to get resources to the home, but they were eventually able to put the fire out.

No one was hurt.

