House burns in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are working to figure out what started an early morning house fire in southeast Portland on Saturday.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to calls just after 4 a.m. at Southeast 80th Avenue and Bybee Boulevard.

They arrived to find flames coming from the roof and back of the house.

The house sits down a long, narrow driveway which made it hard for crews to get resources to the home, but they were eventually able to put the fire out.

No one was hurt.

