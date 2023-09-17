Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says

The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard battle" with cancer.(Flowood Police Department)
By WLBT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi police chief died late Saturday night after a battle with cancer, according to officials.

According to a Facebook post made by the Flowood Police Department, Police Chief Ricky McMillian passed away after a “hard battle” against Stage 4 cancer.

McMillian was a husband and father of two.

WLBT reports McMillian began his fight against cancer earlier this year.

“We know he is with our Lord and Savior and our prayers are with his family,” the post from the police department reads.

McMillian was named the chief of police in August 2018.

It is unknown at this time who will step in as police chief of Flowood.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building
3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as 15-year-old
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as teen: PPB
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk

Latest News

Investigators are working to figure out what started an early morning house fire in southeast...
House burns in SE Portland
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant
FILE - Exterior view of the grain storage terminal during visit of United Nations Secretary...
First two cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal
Alisha Alderson and her husband, Shane, sit with their daughter Adeline, 5, in the living room...
Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth closer to home