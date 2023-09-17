Volunteers with Red Cross install free smoke alarms in N Portland homes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A team of people working with the American Red Cross installed free smoke alarms in north Portland neighborhood homes on Saturday.

Volunteers, members of Team Rubicon and Portland Fire went out to install the alarms for families vulnerable to house fires in the Boise, Elliot, King, Vernon and Humboldt neighborhoods.

The Red Cross says this campaign has saved nearly 2,000 lives, more than 30% of which were children.

One volunteer at the event, John Sheehan, said, “I hear consistently how important it is to have operating smoke detectors in homes. So that’s what this program does - it saves lives, we know that.”

Volunteer teams also shared information on how to protect houses and prevent fires, and how to create an escape plan.

People are invited to visit the Red Cross’ website where they can schedule an appointment for their own free smoke alarm installation

