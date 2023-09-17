Volunteers with Red Cross install free smoke alarms in N Portland homes

A team of people working with the American Red Cross installed free smoke alarms in north Portland neighborhood homes on Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A team of people working with the American Red Cross installed free smoke alarms in north Portland neighborhood homes on Saturday.

Volunteers, members of Team Rubicon and Portland Fire went out to install the alarms for families vulnerable to house fires in the Boise, Elliot, King, Vernon and Humboldt neighborhoods.

SEE ALSO: 3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building

The Red Cross says this campaign has saved nearly 2,000 lives, more than 30% of which were children.

One volunteer at the event, John Sheehan, said, “I hear consistently how important it is to have operating smoke detectors in homes. So that’s what this program does - it saves lives, we know that.”

Volunteer teams also shared information on how to protect houses and prevent fires, and how to create an escape plan.

People are invited to visit the Red Cross’ website where they can schedule an appointment for their own free smoke alarm installation

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building
3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley; County says asbestos was in building
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as 15-year-old
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as teen: PPB
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk

Latest News

Portland passes tax credit to bring business back downtown
Portland passes $25M tax credit to bring business back downtown
Portland City Commissioners unanimously approved a $25 million tax credit Thursday, to entice...
Portland passes $25M tax credit to bring business back downtown
House burns in SE Portland
House burns in SE Portland
A team of people working with the American Red Cross installed free smoke alarms in north...
Volunteers with Red Cross install free smoke alarms in N Portland homes