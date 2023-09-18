A.M. shower chance, nice afternoon ahead!

Good morning! We’re kicking off our workweek with cloudy skies and cool conditions. A weak cold front is sliding through the region, and may bring a few light showers to the metro area this morning. Once the cold front pushes east, clouds will quickly clear out. It looks like midday and beyond will feature mostly sunny skies. Expect high temperatures to range between the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday should turn out to be a great day, with the bulk of the sunshine occurring between the late morning and early afternoon. A more pronounced weather system will drop in from the northwest between late Tuesday and Wednesday. This upper level low pressure system will bring a greater chance of showers to the region between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This won’t be a widespread soaking rain, but at least a few more showers than what we are anticipating this morning. Depending on cloud cover that day, highs may struggle to reach 70 degrees.

The end of the workweek will turn sunnier and warmer as weak high pressure builds aloft. Afternoon temperatures should rebound into the mid to upper 70s. While that happens, our focus will be shifting to the west as the jet stream becomes more active over the eastern Pacific Ocean. This should help usher in more clouds this weekend and perhaps a shower or two. Something could be brewing about 9-11 days out (starting around the 26th-28th). It’s possible a more active weather pattern with soaking rain could make a return. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Monday!

