Coalition files ballot initiative for changes to Oregon’s Measure 110

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new coalition has filed a ballot initiative with the intent of bringing changes to Measure 110.

Measure 110, passed in 2020, decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, reclassifying them as civil violations rather than criminal offenses. It also allocates funding for addiction treatment and recovery services using a portion of the state’s marijuana tax revenue.

According to the ‘Fix Ballot Measure 110′ coalition, the group is seeking more drug treatment for more people and replacing voluntary treatment with required treatment. They’re also seeking to bring back criminalization for possession of hard drugs like fentanyl.

“Measure 110 didn’t cause Oregon’s addiction and overdose crisis, but it is making them worse,” said Max Williams, a former state lawmaker, leading ‘Fix Ballot Measure 110.’ “Oregon’s experiment with easy access to lethal drugs combined with lack of treatment capacity, and no credible consequences to incentivize users to seek help simply isn’t working.”

The ballot initiative was filed on Monday,

