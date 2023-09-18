Coalition files ballot initiative for changes to Oregon’s Measure 110

File.
File.(Gray)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new coalition has filed a ballot initiative with the intent of bringing changes to Measure 110.

Measure 110, passed in 2020, decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, reclassifying them as civil violations rather than criminal offenses. It also allocates funding for addiction treatment and recovery services using a portion of the state’s marijuana tax revenue.

According to the ‘Fix Ballot Measure 110′ coalition, the group is seeking more drug treatment for more people and replacing voluntary treatment with required treatment. They’re also seeking to bring back criminalization for possession of hard drugs like fentanyl.

SEE ALSO: Addiction clinic in NE Portland says Measure 110 funds allow them to help more people

“Measure 110 didn’t cause Oregon’s addiction and overdose crisis, but it is making them worse,” said Max Williams, a former state lawmaker, leading ‘Fix Ballot Measure 110.’ “Oregon’s experiment with easy access to lethal drugs combined with lack of treatment capacity, and no credible consequences to incentivize users to seek help simply isn’t working.”

The ballot initiative was filed on Monday,

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as 15-year-old
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as teen: PPB

Latest News

In an extraordinary achievement, a dedicated local runner has officially logged an impressive...
Portland area runner logs enough miles to lap the earth
Providence Senior Health Program is sponsoring a free educational presentation around Oregon.
Providence working to prevent falls among seniors
An iconic Portland garden turned 60 on Sunday, and a celebration took place for visitors far...
Portland Japanese Garden celebrates 60 years with music, origami, and more
Clackamas County officials said Sunday the air was clear of hazardous materials after a 3-alarm...
Air clear of asbestos after 3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley: County officials