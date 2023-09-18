Cooler Autumn weather is here to stay; but not much rain in forecast yet

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak system passed overhead this morning, dropping drizzle, especially central/east metro areas.  Those drizzly spots were gone by noon and now skies have turned mainly sunny.

Fall weather is here to stay with no 90s in the forecast and no 80s either.  Nights turn noticeably cooler from here on out anytime we have clear skies, and that includes tonight.  We wake up to mainly sunny skies and 40s tomorrow morning.

One more weak system passes through tomorrow night and Wednesday morning for just a shower or two, then it’s back to afternoon sun Wednesday.  That day should be like today.

A wetter weather pattern is arriving for the last week of September; next week will feature showers at times with a decent chance we get a soaking at some point.

(kptv)

