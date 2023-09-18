Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply

A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - You may have problems finding some Clorox products in stores.

The short supply is not due to a rise in COVID-19 cases but rather from a cyberattack.

The company revealed in a regulatory filing Monday that it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems last month

Clorox said it immediately took action to stop the hackers, including reducing its operations.

While the company said it believes it has contained the cyberattack, it still has not been able to get its manufacturing operations back up to full speed.

As a result, Clorox said some of its products are in short supply.

The company has not stated which products were impacted.

Clorox also says it expects to begin the process of returning to normal operations next week; however, they do not know how long it will take to resume full production.

