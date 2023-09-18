Portland area runner logs enough miles to lap the earth

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In an extraordinary achievement, Justin Fogarty, a dedicated local runner, has officially logged an impressive 24,901 miles, equivalent to circumnavigating the Earth along the equator.

Fogarty accomplished this remarkable feat by running at least one mile every single day since January 1, 2011, totaling an uninterrupted streak of 4,041 days.

His commitment to daily running not only pushed his physical boundaries but also provided him with unique experiences and perspectives he might not have encountered otherwise.

“The one thing that has been amazing about it is it gets you out and going each day,” Fogarty said. “You see things you wouldn’t have seen otherwise. You get out on days where it would have been easy to take the day off, but when you go, you are glad you did.”

As for what’s next, Fogarty has no plans of slowing down. True to his dedication, he expressed his intention to continue his daily running routine.

