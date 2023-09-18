Portland area runner logs enough miles to lap the earth

In an extraordinary achievement, a dedicated local runner has officially logged an impressive 24,901 miles
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In an extraordinary achievement, Justin Fogarty, a dedicated local runner, has officially logged an impressive 24,901 miles, equivalent to circumnavigating the Earth along the equator.

Fogarty accomplished this remarkable feat by running at least one mile every single day since January 1, 2011, totaling an uninterrupted streak of 4,041 days.

His commitment to daily running not only pushed his physical boundaries but also provided him with unique experiences and perspectives he might not have encountered otherwise.

SEE ALSO: Portland passes $25M tax credit to bring business back downtown

“The one thing that has been amazing about it is it gets you out and going each day,” Fogarty said. “You see things you wouldn’t have seen otherwise. You get out on days where it would have been easy to take the day off, but when you go, you are glad you did.”

As for what’s next, Fogarty has no plans of slowing down. True to his dedication, he expressed his intention to continue his daily running routine.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
A 36-year-old hunter in North Dakota harvested a large elk in the northeast part of the state...
‘I am in awe’: Hunter harvests giant elk
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
Non-custodial mom kidnaps 2 boys from Vancouver school: Police
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as 15-year-old
10 charged in trafficking sting; 1 man agreed to buy sex from cop posing as teen: PPB

Latest News

In an extraordinary achievement, a dedicated local runner has officially logged an impressive...
Portland area runner logs enough miles to lap the earth
Providence Senior Health Program is sponsoring a free educational presentation around Oregon.
Providence working to prevent falls among seniors
An iconic Portland garden turned 60 on Sunday, and a celebration took place for visitors far...
Portland Japanese Garden celebrates 60 years with music, origami, and more
Clackamas County officials said Sunday the air was clear of hazardous materials after a 3-alarm...
Air clear of asbestos after 3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant in Happy Valley: County officials