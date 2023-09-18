Thorns FC defender Reyes signs extension through 2026

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Thorns FC have signed defender Reyna Reyes to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

The commitment comes after Reyes’s performance in the match against the North Carolina Courage on Aug. 20.

“We are excited that Reyna wants to make a long-term commitment to the club and establish Portland as her home,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “Reyna is a special young talent that we believe has a bright future in this league and will contribute not only on the field for this team for many years, but also make an impact in our community.”

Reyes has appeared in 21 matches (10 starts) across all competitions and scored two goals. During regular season matches, she has played in 16 games, earning five starts.

Notably, Reyes made her first NWSL start on April 14 and secured her first professional goal in stoppage time during a game against San Diego Wave FC on May 26, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Reyes was selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft, following a senior season in which she earned first-team All-American honors and played a pivotal role in Alabama’s journey to the 2022 Women’s College Cup.

