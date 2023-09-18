Washington County man found guilty of sexually abusing 7 kids

Prisciliano Lopez-Martinez.
Prisciliano Lopez-Martinez.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man has been found guilty of sexually abusing at least seven kids over multiple years, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The abuse by Prisciliano Lopez-Martinez was brought to light in March 2020 when one of the victims revealed the crimes to a sibling, setting off a chain reaction of multiple other victims coming forward. Subsequently, the matter was reported to the Hillsboro Police Department.

According to the D.A.’s Office, detectives conducted interviews with each victim to collect further evidence, and the victims received medical evaluations and consultations with experts at CARES Northwest, where they provided detailed accounts of the abuse they had endured.

SEE ALSO: Coalition files ballot initiative for changes to Oregon’s Measure 110

On Wednesday, Lopez-Martinez was found guilty of six counts of Rape in the First Degree, 17 counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, seven counts of Sodomy in the First Degree, and Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree.

Additionally, Lopez-Martinez faces an open case in Washington State related to an eighth child victim.

Investigators are concerned that there may be more victims who have not yet come forward, and they encourage anyone with information about additional crimes involving Lopez-Martinez to contact authorities.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

