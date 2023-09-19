Cirque Italia Makes a Splash in the Northwest

Cirque Italia Makes a Splash in the Northwest
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) – Cirque Italia’s Water Circus is sailing through the Northwest, making a stop in Keizer from September 22nd through 25th. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stepped under the big top to get an inside look at the Vegas-style show.

To get your tickets for the Keizer show or upcoming performances, click here (https://cirqueitalia.com/Water-Circus-Silver).

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
File.
Coalition files ballot initiative for changes to Oregon’s Measure 110

Latest News

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) – Cirque Italia’s Water Circus is sailing through the Northwest, making a...
Cirque Italia Makes a Splash in the Northwest
Virtual Prep Academy of Oregon
A volunteer firefighter celebrates 50 years of service and tells Tony how he got his start.
Show and Tell with Tony: 50 years of fighting fires
World’s largest bounce house arrives in Portland.
World’s largest bounce house arrives in Portland