Cirque Italia Makes a Splash in the Northwest
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) – Cirque Italia’s Water Circus is sailing through the Northwest, making a stop in Keizer from September 22nd through 25th. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stepped under the big top to get an inside look at the Vegas-style show.
To get your tickets for the Keizer show or upcoming performances, click here (https://cirqueitalia.com/Water-Circus-Silver).
