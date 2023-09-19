Cool start, nice day ahead!

Good morning! It’s a much cooler start to the day than what we experienced Monday. The lowlands west of the Cascades are starting off in the 40s and low 50s, with some outlying spots in the 30s. It’s dry outside though, and should remain that way through this evening. The bulk of the day should feature a lot of sunshine and comfortable conditions. Valley temperatures should max out in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will gradually increase late today and tonight out ahead of our next weather system.

An upper level low will dive in from the northwest between this evening and Wednesday morning. Scattered showers should arrive to the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast late this evening. Showers will spread inland well before we reach sunrise on Wednesday. Beyond sunrise, I don’t think we’ll see many showers west of the Cascades. The trajectory of the upper level low will favor shower development along & east of the Cascades. Tomorrow will actually turn out to be a pretty nice day with high temps near 70 degrees. Considering we’ll have light wind, clear skies and lower dew points, conditions should turn pretty chilly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect widespread readings in the 40s, with outlying areas in the 30s.

The end of the workweek will be warmer and sunnier as weak high pressure builds aloft. Temperatures will max out between about 75-80 degrees Thursday & Friday. Then our attention will shift to a pattern change coming this weekend. We’ll experience a cloudier day Saturday but conditions should remain dry. Rain will be on the increase sometime between Sunday P.M. and early Monday. Next week could turn pretty wet, so make sure to circle back for more updates.

Have a great Tuesday!

