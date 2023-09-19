A few more warm days; then first soaking of fall arrives next week

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After a chilly morning, we’ve experienced a great afternoon with sunnier skies than expected.  Temperatures are topping out in the lower 70s again today.  But a weak cold front is approaching the coastline this afternoon. Expect a few showers to arrive late this evening (closer to midnight) in the I-5 corridor; they’ll arrive earlier at the coastline.

Scattered and light showers continue through midday tomorrow, so you can expect a few wet roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Under partly cloudy skies we’ll be mainly or all dry tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Dry weather resumes Thursday through at least midday Saturday with lots of sunshine and warmer days, but a weak system will likely bring a few light showers Saturday evening.  At this point we don’t see a soaker that evening.

Our first soaking of the fall season arrives later Sunday and continues at times through next week.  It’s important to note that any dry weather projects should be finished up by Saturday afternoon because we don’t see an extended period of dry weather for at least a week.  All models agree we’re entering a much-needed wet weather pattern for the last week of the month.  It’s not the beginning of the big rainy season, but it’s been 4+ months since we’ve seen a good soaking.

Wx Blog
Wx Blog(kptv)

