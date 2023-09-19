Investigation underway after cyclist killed in North Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a cyclist was killed in North Portland early Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to reports of a crash at North Portland Road involving a cyclist and car.

Emergency personnel determined the cyclist was dead shortly after arriving. According to PPB, the cyclist appears to be an adult male but has not yet been identified.

SEE ALSO: Thieves steal custom bikes from local bike parts manufacture

The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash is investigating the crash. North Portland Road is closed between North Marine Drive and North Columbia Boulevard while they gather information.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
File.
Coalition files ballot initiative for changes to Oregon’s Measure 110

Latest News

Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in...
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
Portlanders take action over explosion of car thefts.
Portlanders take action over explosion of car thefts
According to Portland police, the most recent set of data, from July 2022 to July 2023, there...
Portlanders take action over explosion of car thefts