Investigation underway after cyclist killed in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a cyclist was killed in North Portland early Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 6 a.m. to reports of a crash at North Portland Road involving a cyclist and car.

Emergency personnel determined the cyclist was dead shortly after arriving. According to PPB, the cyclist appears to be an adult male but has not yet been identified.

The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash is investigating the crash. North Portland Road is closed between North Marine Drive and North Columbia Boulevard while they gather information.

