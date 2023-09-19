Oregon Attorney General won’t seek re-election

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Tuesday she won’t be seeking re-election following the end of her term.

Rosenblum first took office in 2012 and was re-elected three times after.

“Each term has brought new and important issues and challenges,” Rosenblum said in a release Tuesday. “In the course of our work, I like to think I — and the nearly 1,400 wonderful employees of the state Department of Justice — have made life better for all Oregonians.”

Rosenblum was the first female state attorney general in Oregon’s history.

“I deeply appreciate the faith Oregonians have placed in me these past eleven years. At the same time, a job like this belongs to the people of Oregon — not to any one individual. While there are no term limits in Oregon for AG, I have decided to impose my own and concluded three-plus terms is enough! "

Rosenblum says she will finish out the remaining 15 months of her term and will continue serving as president of the National Association of Attorneys General

