Woman critically injured in Tigard hit-and-run

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in Tigard on Monday night.

Officers responded at 9:53 p.m. to a crash on SW Hall Blvd near SW Pfaffle Street. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman in the roadway with what investigators describe as critical injuries.

After speaking with the victim’s boyfriend, police learned the boyfriend was driving down SW Hall Boulevard in the southbound lane with the woman as his passenger. After something was thrown out the car window, the boyfriend stopped his car in the center lane and got out to retrieve it.

SEE ALSO: Investigation underway after cyclist killed in North Portland

Police say the boyfriend then reported hearing a thud, realizing his girlfriend had also gotten out of the car and was hit by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

The car fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kaci Mace at 503-718-1800 or kaci.mace@tigard-or.gov.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.