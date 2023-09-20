7-year-old girl survives ‘freak accident’ after dart gets stuck in her skull

A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.
A 7-year-old girl is home recovering after a dart went inside her nose.(WRTV via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) - A 7-year-old Indiana girl is home with her family after experiencing what doctors call a “freak accident” that nearly took her life.

According to reports, the young girl named Olivia was playing at a friend’s house last month when a blow dart went inside her nose and became embedded in the base of her skull.

She was transported to the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and underwent surgery within hours.

Doctors said the dart was in the base of the skull, right next to a very important blood vessel.

“The first thing I wanted to say is how is she doing? And it was miraculously, I mean, she was perfectly normal through every step of the procedure,” said neurosurgeon Mitesh Shah.

According to doctors, the situation could have been fatal if the dart had gone deeper, and that it’s a miracle it didn’t.

Olivia’s mother said she is grateful to the team of doctors and nurses who saved her daughter’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Investigation underway after cyclist killed in North Portland
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike after 9 months of negotiations
FILE - Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland,...
Oregon Attorney General won’t seek re-election
PPS fires loved middle school teacher
PPS Board votes to terminate former middle school teacher
Wx Blog
What follows four months of mainly dry weather? A much needed soaking on the way next week!

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
Portland serial arsonist wanted
Serial arsonist wanted after downtown Portland fires
FILE - This image shows the Facebook app icon.
Racist overtones of school homecoming proposal in social media post stir controversy
The Oak Ridge Boys have announced plans for a farewell tour.
Oak Ridge Boys announce farewell tour
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Ray Epps, Trump supporter targeted by Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge