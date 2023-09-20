Early showers, mainly dry today

Good morning! Scattered showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington early on this Wednesday. An upper level low pressure system is dropping in from the north, and will keep light, scattered showers around through at least sunrise. Beyond sunrise, conditions should dry out along the coast and across the interior lowlands. A few more showers will be possible along the Coast Range and Cascades through mid to late morning. Expect the clouds to gradually clear this afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and low 70s along the I-5 corridor. Our snow level will dip to about 6,000 feet later this morning, so a dusting of snow can’t be ruled out at Timberline Lodge.

The aforementioned low pressure system will dive south southeastward into central & southern Oregon between this afternoon & Thursday, keeping showery weather around for locations along & east of the Cascades. Weak high pressure will build aloft in the wake of this system, bringing sunnier & warmer weather to our western valleys. Highs should rebound into the mid 70s Thursday, and will make a run at 80 degrees on Friday.

Focus will quickly shift to an active weather pattern setting up late this weekend into early next week. A few showers could sneak in as early as Saturday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain should hold off until Sunday and Monday. Friday and Saturday will be good prep days for soggier weather ahead. I’d prepare for an inch or more of rain Sunday-Tuesday with highs dipping into the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy these final days of Astronomical Summer!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.