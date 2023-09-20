Early showers, mainly dry today

Active weather pattern returning around Sunday
9/20/2023
9/20/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:27 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! Scattered showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington early on this Wednesday. An upper level low pressure system is dropping in from the north, and will keep light, scattered showers around through at least sunrise. Beyond sunrise, conditions should dry out along the coast and across the interior lowlands. A few more showers will be possible along the Coast Range and Cascades through mid to late morning. Expect the clouds to gradually clear this afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and low 70s along the I-5 corridor. Our snow level will dip to about 6,000 feet later this morning, so a dusting of snow can’t be ruled out at Timberline Lodge.

The aforementioned low pressure system will dive south southeastward into central & southern Oregon between this afternoon & Thursday, keeping showery weather around for locations along & east of the Cascades. Weak high pressure will build aloft in the wake of this system, bringing sunnier & warmer weather to our western valleys. Highs should rebound into the mid 70s Thursday, and will make a run at 80 degrees on Friday.

Focus will quickly shift to an active weather pattern setting up late this weekend into early next week. A few showers could sneak in as early as Saturday afternoon, but the bulk of the rain should hold off until Sunday and Monday. Friday and Saturday will be good prep days for soggier weather ahead. I’d prepare for an inch or more of rain Sunday-Tuesday with highs dipping into the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy these final days of Astronomical Summer!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Investigation underway after cyclist killed in North Portland
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike after 9 months of negotiations
Tigard Police
Woman critically injured in Tigard hit-and-run
FILE - Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland,...
Oregon Attorney General won’t seek re-election
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Here's your Tuesday evening forecast for Sept. 19, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/19)
Wx Blog
A few more warm days; then first soaking of fall arrives next week
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/19)
9/19/2023
Cool start, nice day ahead!