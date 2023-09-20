Man guilty of assault, robbery of 2 women at Beaverton MAX station

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of attacking two women on a Beaverton TriMet MAX station in 2021 was found guilty this month, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The DA’s office said a Washington County jury found Louis Rodarte guilty on Sept. 8 of three counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

On July 16, 2021, Beaverton police responded to the Millikan Way MAX Station after a witness reported the attack to 911. Officers quickly found Rodarte at the MAX station.

Victims and witnesses said Rodarte was acting erratically before he approached two women waiting for the MAX and demanded they give him their money. When they did not, Rodarte assaulted the women, causing severe injuries to both, according to the DA’s office. Rodarte also tried to take a backpack from one of the. A bystander saw what was happening and helped push Rodarte off the women.

The DA’s office also released security footage from the station showing the attack, which can be watched here. [Content warning: Violence]

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13, and Rodarte will remain in custody until that time.

