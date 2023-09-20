PPB Chief Chuck Lovell resigning; interim chief selected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau Chief of Police Chuck Lovell announced his resignation as leader of the department Wedsnesday.

The announcement came during a conference to the public with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who praised Lovell for his work in the department.

Lovell says he will stay at the bureau and be active during the transition.

Lovell’s resignation as Chief of Police will become effective Oct. 11. Wheeler announced a selection has also been made for Interim Chief with former deputy chief Robert Day stepping in.

