PBOT evaluating recently complete bike lane improvements on Broadway

A newly completed project on Broadway in Downtown Portland to improve safety for cyclists, may already be changing.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A newly completed project on Broadway in Downtown Portland to improve safety for cyclists may be in danger.

Dylan Rivera, a spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), said there have been mixed reviews of the SW Broadway Bike Improvement Project since it was finished at the end of 2022. With some of the feedback expressing dissatisfaction, PBOT Director Millicent Williams directed staff to review and evaluate potential changes to the bike lane between Northwest Hoyt and Southwest Clay Streets.

Changes could include hardening portions of the bike lane, modifying the bike lane that clears parking corners, increasing signage and paint, and possibly returning portions of the bike lane back to is 2018 configuration.

Joe Sullivan and Carol have been riding their bikes for 15 years in Portland. Both said they’re disheartened about the potential changes to the corridor because they have noticed an improvement in safety.

“Before this protected bike lane was here it was really quite dangerous for people to open their doors in the middle of traffic making it hard to get through,” Sullivan said.

“Seeing these improvements has encouraged us to feel safer to use the bike lane and to become accustomed to this corridor,” Gelfer said

Some local businesses said the bike lanes are taking away from parking and are dangerous for people getting out of their cars. Hotels along Broadway have said it also makes it difficult for guests to get into the lobby. But both Sullivan and Gelfer disagree.

“We would both agree that downtown Portland has much bigger problems to deal with than moving a bike lane to get more curbside parking,” Sullivan said.

