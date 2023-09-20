Portland man becomes seriously ill while working as firefighter

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Shawn Parrish has worked as a firefighter EMT for the past 23 years and currently volunteers for the Cascade Locks Fire Department.

In August, he received a call to fill-in and work the Happy Camp Complex Fire in Northern California. It’s an area where multiple fires continue to burn, working to be contained and has destroyed nine structures. But days into working, Parrish felt sick and thought he just had the flu.

“I noticed that I was starting to feel very fatigued and achy and kind of nauseous by the end of the day. I had severe side pains, short of breath,” says Parrish.Parrish says just a couple of days later, things rapidly declined and sought medical attention in Medford. He later found there was an issue with his kidneys, a partially collapsed lung and an infection he didn’t know, was exacerbated by working in the fire and led to a severe amount of fluid buildup. Parrish was immediately life flighted to Portland to have surgery and spent nine days in the hospital.

“I’m having a hard time acclimating to just laying low and just taking it easy.”Parrish says his recovery is going well but isn’t able to do other things he enjoys like teaching at local community colleges. He also works as an ER Technician but loves helping the community.”I have been on historic size, fires, and communities that were decimated by wildland fire, and the community support towards the firefighters, it’s just immense. You can’t even put it into terms of what it’s like to have families that have lost everything and yet are out, holding signs and thanking you for your services and your sacrifices to be there and help protect their community,” says Parrish.

Parrish continues his recovery on antibiotics and hopes to be back with his fire family by the end of the year.

I will do firefighting until I cannot physically do firefighting. It’s just one of those things that’s in my blood.”

