Portland man becomes seriously ill while working as firefighter

A Portland man needs help after he learned he had a serious illness while working as a volunteer firefighter.
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Shawn Parrish has worked as a firefighter EMT for the past 23 years and currently volunteers for the Cascade Locks Fire Department.

In August, he received a call to fill-in and work the Happy Camp Complex Fire in Northern California. It’s an area where multiple fires continue to burn, working to be contained and has destroyed nine structures. But days into working, Parrish felt sick and thought he just had the flu.

“I noticed that I was starting to feel very fatigued and achy and kind of nauseous by the end of the day. I had severe side pains, short of breath,” says Parrish.Parrish says just a couple of days later, things rapidly declined and sought medical attention in Medford. He later found there was an issue with his kidneys, a partially collapsed lung and an infection he didn’t know, was exacerbated by working in the fire and led to a severe amount of fluid buildup. Parrish was immediately life flighted to Portland to have surgery and spent nine days in the hospital.

“I’m having a hard time acclimating to just laying low and just taking it easy.”Parrish says his recovery is going well but isn’t able to do other things he enjoys like teaching at local community colleges. He also works as an ER Technician but loves helping the community.”I have been on historic size, fires, and communities that were decimated by wildland fire, and the community support towards the firefighters, it’s just immense. You can’t even put it into terms of what it’s like to have families that have lost everything and yet are out, holding signs and thanking you for your services and your sacrifices to be there and help protect their community,” says Parrish.

Parrish continues his recovery on antibiotics and hopes to be back with his fire family by the end of the year.

I will do firefighting until I cannot physically do firefighting. It’s just one of those things that’s in my blood.”

Find his GoFundMe here

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Beloved bakery in SE Portland closing after 37 years: ‘We’re crushed’
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into car at Beaverton dog park, steals valuables
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says a 14-year-old boy shot and killed his mother,...
Sheriff: 14-year-old boy killed his mother, shot her boyfriend
File.
Coalition files ballot initiative for changes to Oregon’s Measure 110

Latest News

A Portland man needs help after he learned he had a serious illness while working as a...
Portland man becomes seriously ill while working as firefighter
Coastal railroad thefts
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad sees thefts, break-in over past couple of weeks
Every year, more than 40,000 people take a ride on the historic Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad,...
Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad sees thefts, break-in over past couple of weeks
Search and Rescue team
Man rescued from Mt. Jefferson Wilderness