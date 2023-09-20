Portland Thorns sign Rikke Sevecke for remainder of season

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns FC has announced the signing of Danish international defender Rikke Sevecke for the remainder of the 2023 season, with an option for the 2024 season. The option for next season is pending the receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Karina LeBlanc, Thorns FC general manager, expressed the club’s excitement about Sevecke’s decision to join the team.

“Her excitement about being a Thorn is a testament to what the club means globally to players, while it reflects all our accomplishments, and the opportunities that lay ahead,” LeBlanc said. “Rikke is a player who provides us with versatility in our backline as well as depth and diversity in many areas of an already talented roster.”

Prior to her arrival in Portland, Sevecke played for Everton in the Women’s Super League (WSL), accumulating 52 appearances (45 starts) from 2020 to 2023. Her professional career began at age 16 with BSF in Denmark, followed by a stint with Brønby IF from 2015 to 2019. In 2019, Sevecke moved to France, joining FC Fleury 91 for one season. She also had a brief spell in the United States at the University of Northwestern Ohio in 2017.

“We are excited to add Rikke to our roster,” said head coach Mike Norris. “With a wealth of experience at the club and international level, we feel like she has a lot to offer us now and in the future. Rikke has consistently shown her abilities on the ball in the WSL over the past three seasons and she will bring a physical presence and dominance to our options in the backline.”

The next Portland Thorns match will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the San Diego Wave.

