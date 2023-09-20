Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife’

Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.'
Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.'(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a car at knifepoint.

According to investigators, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue on Aug. 24.

Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.'
Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.'(PPB)

Arriving police learned a woman was walking to her car in a shared parking garage when the suspect approached her with a “large hunting knife,” demanding her keys.

After taking the keys, the suspect got in and drove off.

Police describe him as a white male approximately 5′6″-5′7″ tall with an olive complexion. The victim believed him to be around 40 years old and is described as clean-shaven with a very thin build.

SEE ALSO: Woman critically injured in Tigard hit-and-run

Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.'
Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.'(PPB)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Investigation underway after cyclist killed in North Portland
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike
OHSU nurses vote to authorize strike after 9 months of negotiations
Tigard Police
Woman critically injured in Tigard hit-and-run
FILE - Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum poses for a photo at her office in Portland,...
Oregon Attorney General won’t seek re-election

Latest News

Portland car thefts have been at an all time high since the pandemic.
Which cars are more likely to be stolen in the Portland metro area?
FOX 12 Investigates the ongoing problem of car thefts in Portland.
The most stolen cars in Portland and how to prevent theft
The Portland Public School Board of Education voted 5-1 to terminate a former middle school...
PPS Board votes to terminate former middle school teacher
An unusual sight had people talking on the Oregon coast on Tuesday.
Boat ran aground near South Beach State Park in Newport