PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a car at knifepoint.

According to investigators, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue on Aug. 24.

Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.' (PPB)

Arriving police learned a woman was walking to her car in a shared parking garage when the suspect approached her with a “large hunting knife,” demanding her keys.

After taking the keys, the suspect got in and drove off.

Police describe him as a white male approximately 5′6″-5′7″ tall with an olive complexion. The victim believed him to be around 40 years old and is described as clean-shaven with a very thin build.

