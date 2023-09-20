Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a car at knifepoint.
According to investigators, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue on Aug. 24.
Arriving police learned a woman was walking to her car in a shared parking garage when the suspect approached her with a “large hunting knife,” demanding her keys.
After taking the keys, the suspect got in and drove off.
Police describe him as a white male approximately 5′6″-5′7″ tall with an olive complexion. The victim believed him to be around 40 years old and is described as clean-shaven with a very thin build.
SEE ALSO: Woman critically injured in Tigard hit-and-run
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.