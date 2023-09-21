150 volunteers pick up rubble, debris at Cathedral Park in N Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Using wheelbarrows and buckets, 150 volunteers helped collect rubble and chunks of concrete from the Willamette riverfront at Cathedral Park in north Portland on Saturday.

The park cleanup has been a years’ long process to secure permission, collect permits and apply for a $10,000 grant from Metro to help pay for equipment and disposal so that the community can have a new place to swim, play and recreate on the river with views of the iconic St. John’s Bridge.

Over a span of five days, more than 10 tons of concrete and rock were removed from the south beach.

Willie Levenson of Human Access Project says the rocks removed aren’t native to the river.

“It’s unbelievable how once people get in and dig in and they really just see the power of this,” Levenson says.

Levenson has helped clean up three other beaches since 2012, including Poet’s Beach in southwest Portland and Audrey MCall Beach in southeast Portland where 200 tons of concrete was removed over four years.

Levenson says once the rubble is removed, the river heals itself.

“Natural river system just starts coming in and smoothing it out, depositing more sand.”

Maggie Benware has lived in the area for three years and says she doesn’t visit the beach much because it’s hard to get to.

“I mostly just stick on the grass, but it can be difficult to maneuver around through the sand and the rocks,” says Benware. “We have great docks around the city, but it’s really difficult to just get to a beach and sit and enjoy the gorgeous river we have, so knowing that it’s clean, knowing that you can even take your shoes off, maybe walk around a little bit - I think it’s fantastic.”

The next beach clean up will be Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tom McCall Bowl Beach.

