43-year-old man gets life for 2018 shooting of father of 3 in SE Portland

By Amal Elhelw and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for shooting and killing a father of three outside a southeast Portland apartment building in 2018.

Nathan Moore was sentenced after a jury in found him responsible for the death of 41-year-old Dominique Scott Eivers.

Eivers was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment building on Nov. 19, 2018. Officers say he was able to flag down a passerby who drove him to the hospital where he died.

Detectives later arrested Moore and charged him with murder. Moore pleaded not guilty, and in August, he was found guilty.

At his sentencing on Thursday, Judge Greenlick called the crime “ridiculous.”

“Gunfire over a someone taking your stolen motorcycle? I mean, it’s just so senseless,” Judge Greenlick said.

Eiver’s partner Casandra Feliciano said Eivers was her best friend.

“He wasn’t a perfect human being but none of us are - but he wasn’t a violent person and he loved his kids and his kids loved him,” ,” Feliciano said. “Nobody should shoot somebody over property unless somebody’s coming at you and threatening your life in anyway, there’s no reason for you to ever pull out a gun and start with violence or end with violence. There’s always a better way.”

Moore is facing 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

