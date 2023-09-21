Clackamas County Democratic HQ windows smashed 2nd time in 3 weeks

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Democratic headquarters in Oregon City has been vandalized twice in three weeks, and local party officials are calling the damage acts of political violence.

Oregon City police said there were two separate incidents at the headquarters on Main Street.

The first happened sometime between Aug. 30 and 31, when officers found two front windows had been smashed by a brick. Plywood now covers the damage left behind. The second occurred sometime early Tuesday morning. Investigators believe a type of projectile, such as a pellet or BB gun, was used to damage the remaining windows.

Cris Waller, chair of the Clackamas County Democrats, said she is shaken up that someone, or some people, keeps targeting her office.

“We have volunteers in this office, we’ve already got this atmosphere of fear and this is very intimidating,” Waller said. “We have people that work so hard to make this office a welcoming place.”

Waller was flanked by elected leaders Wednesday, including state representatives and local city councilors in Clackamas County. They were there to stand in solidarity to denounce the vandalism.

Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff said this type of criminal activity is not welcome in her city.

“Downtown is Oregon City’s living room and this is not how we treat our hometown,” McGriff said. “I am disappointed people chose to exercise their rights, whatever they are by vandalizing this particular building.”

Waller and other party members are looking to increase security by adding things like cameras in the office. In the meantime, she wants the violence toward both ends of the political spectrum to stop.

“When we have that kind of suppression of political discourse and the inability to share our viewpoints, then we’re not having the type of political society America was founded to have,” Waller said.

The Oregon City Police Department is investigating both cases of vandalism. If you have any information you’re asked to call the tip line at 503-905-3505.

