Fantastic sunshine and warmer next two days, then first fall soaker arrives

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:26 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After a few morning showers, skies turned mainly sunny this afternoon.  A cool “upper level low” is sitting over Eastern Oregon right now and will linger over there much of tomorrow.  The result is more showers east of the Cascades the next 24 hours, but none west of the mountains after this evening.

With clearing skies tonight and a cooler airmass, expect a colder night.  All of us drop into the 40s and some of the colder outlying areas even make it into the upper 30s.

Enjoy the next two sunny and warm days because we’ve got a big change lined up! A series of wet Pacific weather systems begin moving inland starting Saturday, although that first one will be quite weak Saturday afternoon.  The following system late Sunday through Monday will be quite a soaker.  For the first time since April, we expect a widespread soaking for all areas from the Cascades westward next week.

These will not be cold systems, so we don’t need to worry about Cascade snowfall, and at this point we don’t see strong wind.  Although it will be breezy/windy at times along the coastline next week.

