First reading of Portland’s $750M climate investment plan by city council

Portland City Commissioners took the next step with a proposal that will invest millions of dollars toward climate change.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first reading of the city’s $750 million climate change investment plan was held on Wednesday at City Hall.

Portland voters passed the “Portland clean energy community benefits fund program” in November of 2018. The goal is to invest money in community-based projects that address climate change over the next five years.

“This plan represents thousands of hours of engagement by numerous stake holders and sectors,” said Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “And prioritizes programs that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and strengthens the communities that are hit first and hardest by extreme climate events.”

Once the city council approves the climate investment plan, Portlanders will start seeing new climate change projects take shape.

