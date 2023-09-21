Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishing boat runs ashore in Newport
Boat ran aground near South Beach State Park in Newport
Wx Blog
What follows four months of mainly dry weather? A much needed soaking on the way next week!
Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell.
PPB Chief Chuck Lovell resigning; interim chief selected
Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife.'
Portland woman carjacked by man with ‘large hunting knife’
Portland car thefts have been at an all time high since the pandemic.
Which cars are more likely to be stolen in the Portland metro area?

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.
FILE - Plastic cups for cold drinks undergo a shake test on an orbital shaker at the Tryer...
Starbucks facing lawsuit over refresher drinks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine
A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort...
First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed