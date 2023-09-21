Lloyd Center announces future plans to demolish existing site, build mixed-use neighborhood

By Anne Murphy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Lloyd Center has revealed the first look at its conceptual masterplan, which envisions the Lloyd Center site as a connected, diverse neighborhood with housing, retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, and community spaces.

This plan is the result of extensive market research, design study, and community input over two years. It has been submitted in an application for a Design Advice Request (DAR) meeting, which will be followed by a formal Central City Master Plan land use application.

The plan is to transform the current 1960s ′s era mall and surrounding parking lots into a mixed-use neighborhood that builds upon the center’s history and build thousands of new residences for a range of incomes, and an array of restaurants and entertainment venues.

The team working on the project has engaged extensively with the community over the last two years to help develop a vision for the property, including conducting a citywide poll and interviewing over 80 opinion leaders, and the feedback from the community is reflected in the proposal.

The Lloyd Center will stay open for business through the planning and redevelopment process.

