Man gets 100 months for domestic violence death in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 100 months in prison Thursday after pleading “no contest” to the death of a 22-year-old woman, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Brian Delon Washington was sentenced in Multnomah County Circuit Court by Judge Christopher Marshall for the 2020 death of Iryonna Bynum.

Washington pled no contest to second-degree manslaughter and domestic violence on June 28, 2023.

Bynum was found unconscious by Gresham police and died at the scene on Aug. 11, 2020. The cause of her death was ruled a homicide.

Washington is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence.

