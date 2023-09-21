Man pleads ‘not guilty’ in Salem hotel murder case

A man accused of killing a woman in a Salem hotel plead “not guilty” after arraignment on Wednesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Raul Martinez, 22, from Woodburn, surrendered to police on Tuesday. He’s been charged with murder and felony weapon possession in connection to the death of Janet Ramos-Hernandez, from Gresham.

Ramos-Hernandez’s body was found on Aug. 19 when police officers responded to a CPR call from the Shilo Inns in Salem. When officers arrived they found her dead at the scene.

Martinez was arraigned on Wednesday, where he pled not guilty and is being held without bail.

