Mother of 5 dies in hospital after Tigard hit-and-run

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A Tigard woman died Wednesday after being critically injured in a Monday night hit-and-run, Tigard Police announced Thursday.

Officers responded on Monday at 8:53 p.m. to a crash on Southwest Hall Boulevard near Southwest Pfaffle Street. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Maria Negrete in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Tigard police said she was a single mother of five children, ranging in age from 10-25.

After speaking with the victim’s boyfriend, police learned the boyfriend was driving down SW Hall Boulevard in the southbound lane with the woman as his passenger. After something was thrown out the car window, the boyfriend stopped his car in the center lane and got out to retrieve it.

Police say the boyfriend then reported hearing a thud, realizing his girlfriend had also gotten out of the car and was hit by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.

The car fled the scene, heading south on Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kaci Mace at 503-718-1800 or kaci.mace@tigard-or.gov.

