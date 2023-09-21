Portland approves grant requests for $80M federal money to improve road safety

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland City Council approved grant applications for federal money to help improve city roads on Wednesday.

The grants would help with improvements along North and Northeast Broadway, as well as the 82nd Avenue corridor.

Some of the plans include rebuilding sidewalks to make them more pedestrian friendly and accessible, as well as improve access from people biking and walking to the Portland Streetcar.

The project with also add street trees and ornamental lighting to an area of the city that lacks both.

The grants are for up to $80 million that doesn’t have to be matched by the city.

