Portland man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of a man in SE Portland in 2018, according to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded in Nov. 2018 to reports of shots fired in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Arriving police found no victims on the scene but after speaking with several people, found blood on the ground nearby.

Investigators later learned the victim, Dominique Scott Eivers, 41, was dropped off at a local hospital in a private car. Eivers died at the hospital from his injury.

A suspect, Nathan Wayne Moore, 43, was taken into shortly after Eivers’ death. Moore was found guilty this August, by a 12-person jury nearly five years later.

Moore was found guilty of Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm with a Firearm.

He was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

