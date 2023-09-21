Portland named 2nd Best Coffee City in America

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - According to a recent National Coffee Association poll, 491 million cups of coffee are consumed daily by America’s 65% of daily coffee drinkers.

Science has persuaded us that caffeine has additional health advantages beyond cerebral stimulation. Caffeine may promote longevity when taken in the proper amounts. The social function of coffee, though, may be equally significant. Tens of thousands of shops act as gathering spots for friends, dates, and coworkers. Coffee stations are now a standard in the workplace.

There are some stronger local coffee scenes than others. WalletHub examined the top 100 cities based on 12 important criteria for coffee lover friendliness to find the best among them. Their data set includes information on coffee shops, coffee houses, and cafés per population as well as the typical cost per coffee pack.

Portland came in at No. 2 on the list. San Francisco came in first. While Seattle came in third place.

Find the full list, here.

