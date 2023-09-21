Portland students outperforming on standardized tests

Portland Public Schools is celebrating as students demonstrated significant progress in the Oregon Statewide Assessment for the 2022-2023 school year.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is celebrating as students demonstrated significant progress in the Oregon Statewide Assessment for the 2022-2023 school year, outperforming other Oregon students in several subjects.

Particularly noteworthy are their achievements in English and Math, where grade-level students surpassed the state average by over 10%.

Notably, this improvement was also observed among underserved students. Comparing the results with pre-pandemic data from the 2018-2019 school year, students in grades 3rd and 4th either met or exceeded their previous achievements in English Language Arts.

In Math, students in grades third through fifth either met or exceeded pre-pandemic achievement levels.

Portland Public Schools attributes this success to the addition of full-time specialists, tutors, and early literacy intervention programs, along with an increased presence of mental and behavioral health professionals among their staff.

According to the district, middle schools are especially exciting as 90% of them witnessed improvements in mathematics, a significant contrast to the previous year.

