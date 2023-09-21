Serial arsonist wanted after downtown Portland fires

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is asking for help to find a serial arsonist who was active early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a series of 10 ‘suspicious’ fires began, PF&R said. The fires began with a fire in the Kerns Neighborhood in northeast Portland and as the arsonist traveled south, ended with a fire in the Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood just after 7 a.m.

The PF&R Fire/Arson Investigations Unit alongside the Accelerant Detection Canin Team responded immediately and began investigating. Evidence found at the scenes led investigators to believe the string of fires is the work of a serial arsonist.

PF&R provided photos of the potential suspect as well as a map of possible fires, and asks anyone with security cameras to cross reference the images. If anyone knows of a fire in the mapped area that the fire department did not respond to, or has information of the subject on video, they are asked to contact Lt. Jason Andersen at 503-823-3787.

Map of suspected serial arsonist fires (Portland Fire & Rescue)

