Volunteers pick up trash, clean planters in Old Town Portland

A team of about 60 SOLVE volunteers picked up litter and trash Wednesday in Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown business district.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:04 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A team of about 60 SOLVE volunteers picked up litter and trash Wednesday in Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown business district.

In addition to picking up litter, SOLVE worked with the city to improve several tree wells in Old Town.

The improvements will help with water retention and prevent trash from getting mixed into the soil.

