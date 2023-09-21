Volunteers pick up trash, clean planters in Old Town Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A team of about 60 SOLVE volunteers picked up litter and trash Wednesday in Portland’s Old Town-Chinatown business district.

SEE ALSO: Portland approves grant requests for $80M federal money to improve road safety

In addition to picking up litter, SOLVE worked with the city to improve several tree wells in Old Town.

The improvements will help with water retention and prevent trash from getting mixed into the soil.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.