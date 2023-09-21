Warm & sunnier afternoons through Friday

Good morning! It’s a much cooler start to the day across western Oregon & southwest Washington due to clear skies & light wind. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s, with our inner urban areas closer to 50 degrees. We still have an upper level low pressure system spinning over eastern Oregon, which will keep showery weather in the forecast for areas east of the Cascades. This system is situated far enough to the east to keep conditions dry west of the Cascades. Expect a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Our warmest day should be Friday, which is technically the final day of Astronomical Summer. Temperatures will hit about 80 degrees in the metro area.

We’re still anticipating quite the pattern change between this weekend and early next week. Saturday will be a cool & gray day, with light to moderate showers spreading inland during the afternoon. Get your gutters cleaned out and patio furniture covered up by mid to late morning Saturday. Scattered showers should resume on Sunday, with steadier rain arriving late in the day. The steadier rain will be linked to an atmospheric river, which will help to boost rainfall rates. Snow levels will be around 8,000+ feet, which is fairly typical with these type of weather systems. An inch or more of rain is likely to fall between late Sunday and Tuesday. In fact, portions of the coast, Coast Range and Cascades will probably see multi-inch rainfall totals during that 2-3 day stretch.

A slow-moving front will finally slide through the region heading into Tuesday, cooling temperatures down a bit. Snow levels should dip closer to 6,000 feet, and our air will turn more unstable. Expect frequent showers & downpours Tuesday with embedded thunderstorms. We should see at least a few more showers Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!

